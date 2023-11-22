Driven to win, Hornets’ PJ Washington unfazed by Miles Bridges starting: ‘It’s as simple as that”

Ever unflappable, PJ Washington isn’t fazed by the Charlotte Hornets’ lineup change that raised a few eyebrows Monday night.

Three games into his return from suspension, Miles Bridges got thrust into the starting unit and keyed the Hornets’ solid victory over Boston. Bridges’ insertion left Washington as the odd man out, snapping his stretch of 109 consecutive outings in the game-opening lineup.

Washington didn’t throw a fit, though, understanding some things are bigger than him.

“At the end of the day it’s a team game,” Washington said after practice Tuesday in advance of Wednesday’s matchup with Washington. “When we win, we win as team and when we lose, we lose as a team. For me, I just try to come out here and try to be a professional and do whatever coach asks me to do. Whether it’s play the ‘5’ play the ‘3,’ play the ‘4.’ I’m just trying to do everything I can to win. It’s as simple as that.”

Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) and Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) fight for a loose ball during the game at Spectrum Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 in Charlotte, NC.

Washington’s unselfish approach led to him being among the top tasks for the Hornets to complete on their offseason to-do list. Both sides just had to find common ground on the financial terms of Washington’s three-year, $48-million pact, which finally happened during the final week of August.

Having his team-first mindset is just as key as his versatility.

“I think it’s also why it was so important that we got him back,” coach Steve Clifford said. “And I think those were a part of the conversations. And when we talked about priorities for the offseason, it’s because he does have great character and he is all about the right things. And that’s why it was so important to get him back here.”

Despite coming off the bench against the Celtics, Washington logged 28 minutes — by far the most of any Charlotte reserve. The plan is to keep his on-court time somewhere in the same vicinity and those numbers could increase slightly until backup center Nick Richards returns from a concussion suffered in last Friday night’s loss to Milwaukee.

“That just shows that he trusts me to go out there and be myself,” Washington said, “and for me, (it’s) just try to be versatile in each role he puts me in and just try to make the most of it.”

After his blistering pace through the first half-dozen games of the season, Washington cooled off. Searching for more consistency and less peaks and valleys, he’s posted double figures just twice in his last five games. But there were positive signs in his performance against Boston.

The difference? Well, the attempts went in more often than not. That’s all.

“Just keep shooting,” Washington said. “Some games, it’s not going to fall. I’ve learned that thus far in my career. For me, it’s just the next game and just try to shake off the bad games, and just try to continue to be effective.

“Just stay even-minded. Some games it’s going to be bad, some game it’s going to be good. But you can’t just be high for the good ones and low for the bad ones. You’ve got to stay even-minded, even keeled. And I feel like I’ve done a good job of that.”

Remember LaMelo Ball’s slow start? Safe to say he’s busted out of his mini slump, which he attributed to his inability to play at any point during the offseason while recovering from March 1 surgery to repair a fractured right ankle.

The Hornets’ star point guard has posted at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in six straight games, marking the longest streak in franchise history. Larry Johnson, Kemba Walker and Gerald Wallace were tied for the previous record, each accomplishing it for three consecutive games.

“He’s playing really well offensively,” Gordon Hayward said. “He’s obviously shooting it really well from three. I think, for us, we need him to play in attack mode and I think making sure he’s that he’s taking mostly good ones is when we are at our best, because he’s so good getting into the paint and creating for others.

“He’s got to find that balance of being able to create for us, but also create for himself. And he’s leaning to do a better job of that.”

Ball is also one of five players this season to average 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal per game. The others? Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We need him to just keep going,” Washington said. “He’s being special. He’s being the player that we know he can be and he’s playing great right now, hitting shots, making great passes, rebounding. He’s doing everything.”

Injury updates

The Hornets’ list of walking wounded is slowly improving.

Terry Rozier, Cody Martin and James Bouknight are all in the latter stages of ramping up their conditioning levels so they can soon begin participating in team activities. They’ve been doing individual work to get the process moving.

Nick Richards was at the arena again for a second straight day and is feeling better. But the big man still has not attempted to navigate any of the hurdles associated with clearing the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Of the Hornets’ five central figures dealing with injuries, Frank Ntilikina is the furthest away from making an appearance in game action. Although he shed the crutches he utilized to stay mobile after fracturing his left tibia in the preseason finale, Ntilikina is only doing light shooting and light individual work as he slowly makes his way back.