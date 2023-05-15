Driver, 18, crashes into Lacey home and kills dog inside residence, police say

A family dog was struck and killed by a vehicle while it was still inside its home on Sunday in southeast Lacey. The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old male, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Lacey Sgt. Jeremy Knight said police were dispatched at 7:53 p.m. May 14 to reports of a one-car crash into a residence in the 4600 block of 66th Avenue Southeast, near Capitol City Golf Club.

Knight said the driver was headed south on Rainier Road and when he drove off the road. He continued traveling south along the golf course for a few blocks until he drove through the home’s fence and then through the northeast corner of the house.

The family’s dog was inside the house and was struck and killed by the car. None of the people inside the home were hurt.

Knight said the incident is being investigated, although it appears no drugs or alcohol were involved. He said Lacey Public Works was notified to evaluate the damage done to the house.