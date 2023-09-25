Driver in 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash pleads guilty

A 40-year-old Lubbock man was placed on probation for 10 years last week after admitting to a fatal hit-and-run crash more than six years ago on a north Lubbock freeway.

Raul Tress Garibay III pleaded guilty on Thursday to a count of failure to stop and render aid causing death, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Garibay admitted to crashing into three people, killing one of them, standing on the roadway after an unrelated wreck then driving away.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if his probation is revoked.

Garibay's charge stems from a Dec. 23, 2016 Lubbock police investigation into a crash reported just before 8 p.m. on North Loop 289 near Landmark Lane.

An officer responding to the call found Conway lying motionless in the roadway. Another man was on the ground off to the north of the roadway yelling in pain, tended by the man's son.

Debris from the wreck was scattered across the roadway and off into the grass on the north and south of the roadway.

An initial investigation indicated a motorist who ran out of gas was parked on the westbound lane of the shoulder of North Loop 289, according to police officials.

A pickup truck crashed into the parked vehicle. The pickup driver got out of his vehicle to check on the stranded motorist.

The pickup driver then called his father, who arrived at the scene.

Another driver, later identified as Conway, passing the accident stopped to help.

The pickup driver, his father and Conway were standing on the shoulder of the loop when a van, driven by Garibay, hit all three men.

A witness told officers she saw a Hispanic man leaving the scene eastbound, according to a police report.

Garibay surrendered to police the next day. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and was released on bond six months later. However, court records show his bond was surrendered multiple times in the last six years, most recently in March 2020.

Court records show after his first arrest, he was released on bond on June 26, 2017. However, about a week later, he was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was booked into the Lubbock County jail and bonded out about two years later.

He was booked into the jail in March 2020 when his bond was surrendered. However, he was released on bond about three months later.

