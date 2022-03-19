Driver in 2017 Simi crash that killed LAPD officer sentenced

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place at the Ventura County Superior Courthouse, the court is experiencing a backlog in cases while the pandemic continues.

The driver in a 2017 Simi Valley crash that killed an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was sentenced Monday for a misdemeanor offense.

The sentence follows a misdemeanor conviction for vehicular manslaughter after a bench trial before Ventura County Superior Court Judge David Worley. The defendant, Alayna Monroe, 30, was given a sentence of 180 days in the Ventura County jail and one year probation.

Monroe and her wife, Heather Monroe, 33, an off-duty officer with the LAPD, were returning to their Simi Valley home shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017. Alayna Monroe ran a red light in her Toyota Scion on Sycamore Drive, colliding with a Nissan Maxima traveling on Cochran Street, Simi Valley police officials said.

Heather Monroe was in the passenger seat and died from her injuries. The driver and passenger of the Nissan were also injured.

Alayna Monroe was initially charged with one count of felony vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and special allegations.

She was convicted of the lesser misdemeanor offense on March 11.

"We established a pattern of overall negligence," said Ventura County Deputy District Attorney Edward Andrews, including lack of sleep, alcohol consumption, knowing she had a long drive and not braking. The misdemeanor charge does not establish innocence, he said.

Monroe's Los Angeles-based attorney, Larry Bakman, said the case shouldn't have involved a felony DUI offense.

"This case should have been a misdemeanor because it was never provable by the prosecution," Bakman said. "I think the finding of guilt was a just outcome but the sentence was inappropriate. She was a victim, too. She lost her wife."

Bakman has filed an appeal. The next court date is scheduled for April 4.

Victoria Talbot is a courts and breaking news reporter with The Star. Reach her at victoria.talbot@vcstar.com or 805-437-0258.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Driver in 2017 Simi crash that killed LAPD officer sentenced