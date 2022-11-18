Driver in 2018 North Lubbock fatal hit and run put on 10 years probation

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

Lauraine Baeza said her family is still reeling from the loss of her cousin who died four years ago in a hit-and-run crash in North Lubbock.

She said her heart was ripped to shreds when she learned that her cousin was left lying on the street like trash on the road on Feb. 1, 2018, after he was hit by a vehicle that drove away.

"I felt each string being pulled from what was left of my shattered heart," she said. "My best friend was gone."

She told 51-year-old Melvin Keele that she didn't wish him any ill, but neither her nor her family will likely forgive him.

"You took a life away," she said.

Keele was sentenced Thursday to 10 years probation after he pleaded guilty to a count of failure to stop and render aid involving a death as part of a plea bargain with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office. The offense is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

He will also have to complete a shock jail time term of 60-days within nine months of his plea.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if he violates the conditions of his probation.

Keele admitted leaving the scene of a Feb. 1, 2018 fatal crash that killed 18-year-old Joey Aguero in the 7000 4th Street.

Police responded about 11:45 p.m. that night to a report about a body lying on the road and found Aguero laying in the street with blood pooling under his head, according to court documents.

Emergency medical crews pronounced Aguero dead at the scene. Investigators believe Aguero was walking on the right-hand eastbound lane when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, according to a police news release.

Investigators found car parts around the scene of the crash, including glass from a headlamp and broken parts of a vehicle engine fan, according to an arrest warrant.

A police crash investigator found at a nearby Walmart parking lot a Mazda pickup truck with front-end damage consistent with the crash, the warrant states.

Investigators matched the parts found at the crash scene to the pickup truck and a fingerprint collected on the driver-side window matched Keele’s, the warrant states.

When investigators spoke to Keele, he admitted to driving the vehicle to go to Walmart that night and said he believed he struck a dog on the road. He said he looked into his rear-view mirror and didn’t see anything behind him and told investigators he didn’t stop to check. He said he noticed the damage to his vehicle when he parked at Walmart and called a friend for a ride home, the warrant states.

He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and was released on June 18, 2018 on a bond that was reduced from $60,000 to $20,000, according to jail records.

Keele's attorney, Charles Chambers, described the case as a tragic accident and appreciated prosecutors' plea offer.

"We certainly feel bad for the family but it was an accident," he said. "And I really appreciate Mr. (Austin) Sanford with the DA's office taking a real hard look at this and doing what seems to be the right thing in this matter. Mr. Keele's going to have to live with what happened and he will be on probation and subject to supervision and we think it was a very fair resolution of the matter."

Investigators were unable to determine who was at fault for the crash and presented a case to the Lubbock County District Attorneys Office to charge Keele for leaving the scene of the fatal crash without calling the police or providing aid."It's a good sentence given the circumstances of the case," Sanford said. "Obviously this is a probation that we'll watch closely."

In her victim impact statement, Baeza described her cousin, who died a month before his birthday, as her best friend.

"We've been close our whole lives," she said. "We grew up side by side. He loved love, he loved to laugh and he loved life," she said. "And it feels as if he took all of that with him when he left."

She said Aguero graduated early from high school but Keele's actions dashed her her family's hopes to celebrate the achievement.

"He had so many plans for his life," she said.

She described the deafening silence after her cousin's name was called during the commencement ceremony because her family was too heartbroken to cheer his name.

"All we had left to do was plan a funeral," she said.

She said her cousin's death created a void in her family that nearly destroyed her family.

"The pain and sense of loss we've been through has been excruciating for us," she said. "... We don’t gather for holidays anymore, we don’t gather just to enjoy each others company. How can we enjoy the holidays or each other when the one that always had the most spirit is gone?"

She told Keele his statement to police that he believed he struck a dog that night was insulting, knowing that news was out for weeks that her cousin was killed in the crash.

"I begged and cried on a public news station for someone to come forward and give us the closure we needed," she said. "All You had to say was that you thought you hit a dog. It was so insensitive of you to say that so comfortably."

