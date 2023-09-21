Driver in 2019 deadly West Lubbock wreck sentenced to 10 years in prison

A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to causing a fatal drunken crash four years ago in west Lubbock .

Anthony Puente pleaded guilty this week to a count of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

As part of his plea, a second count of intoxication assault was dismissed.

He is accused of driving while intoxicated and causing the Feb. 24, 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Sarah Dearmond and injured Lauren McAden, according to an indictment.

He is being represented by attorney Dan Hurley.

Lubbock police responded to the two-vehicle crash at about 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and Slide Road.

A responding officer found the two vehicles - a Hyundai Tucson and a Chevrolet Silverado - severely damaged. Puente sat on a curb while EMS treated McAden and Dearmond, the report states.

Investigators believe Puente was driving the pickup truck north on Slide Road and struck the westbound SUV driven by McAden at the intersection. Dearmond, who was the front passenger in the SUV, was taken to a hospital where she died, according to a police news release.

At the scene of the crash, an officer spoke to Puente, who reportedly said he was coming from a friend’s house where he had been drinking, the police report states.

The officer noted he could smell alcohol on Puente’s breath and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, the report states.

Puente, who the officer said had difficulty walking told the officer he drank two quarts of Hurricane malt liquor about three to four hours prior to the crash.

Puente reportedly told the officer, “I'm drunk,” the report states.

The officer reportedly saw in Puente’s truck a bottle of Hurricane malt liquor in the driver's side floorboard, another bottle of malt liquor in the open center console of the vehicle and an empty malt liquor bottle in the bed of the truck, the report states.

The officer noted that Puente had difficulty walking and Puente reportedly told the officer he suffered no head injuries, but said his knees hurt from the crash.

Results from a field sobriety test provided clues to the officer that indicated Puente’s level of intoxication and that he caused the fatal crash, the report states.

“Puente's performance on these tasks offered credence to the level of his intoxication as well as his mental and physical impairment,” the officer wrote in the report.

Puente also agreed to provide a specimen of his blood and was taken to University Medical Center for a blood draw. He was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and was released on bond in April.

