Driver in 2019 fatal Central Lubbock crash sentenced to five years in prison

A 44-year old man was sentenced Thursday morning to five years in prison after admitting his role in a deadly crash four years ago in central Lubbock.

Raymond Reyes pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter in connection with the June 29, 2019, crash that killed 69-year-old Juan Trevino and injured Daniel Trevino.

He admitted to recklessly driving his vehicle by speeding and causing the fatal crash, according to a judicial confession. Manslaughter carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison. He also stipulated to a finding that he used his vehicle that night as a deadly weapon.

However, a prior conviction and prison sentence enhanced his punishment's to five years to life in prison. As part of his plea he was handed the minimum sentence and a charge of aggravated assault filed against him was dismissed.

Lubbock man accused of causing deadly crash while racing indicted

Reyes entered his plea via online video conference from the Lubbock County Detention Center where he's been held since June 6, 2022.

Lubbock police initially arrested Reyes on Nov. 6, 2019 after a five-month long investigation of a wreck between a GMC Sierra pickup truck and a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck near the intersection of 27th Street and Avenue Q. He was released on bond 28 days later.

However, he was arrested in March 2021 and was incarcerated for about six months before getting out on bond a second time.

Trevino, who was the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup, and his passenger were taken by ambulance to University Medical Center. Trevino died the next day, according to A-J Media archives.

The driver of the GMC, Reyes, who suffered minor to moderate injuries, was also taken to the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw Reyes speeding on the road, believing he was racing another vehicle before crashing into Trevino’s pickup truck, which was traveling eastbound on 27th Street, according to a search warrant for Reyes’ vehicle.

Security cameras from a nearby convenience store captured the crash. It showed Trevino stopping at a stop sign on 27th Street, as he waited for cross traffic to clear on Avenue Q before attempting to travel east through the intersection.

Trevino could be seen driving well into the northbound lanes as he crossed the intersection before being struck by Reyes.

"It looked as if Trevino would've made it eastbound across Avenue Q on 27th Street if Reyes had not been speeding," an investigator wrote in his report.

A police investigation later estimated Reyes’ Sierra was driving about 76 mph in a 45 mph zone, trying to outpace a white Nissan Armada north on Avenue Q when it struck the Silverado, causing the Silverado to crash into a pedestrian signal pole and stop sign.

The arrest warrant indicates the Armada continued northbound on Avenue Q and was never identified.

The warrant states Reyes denied racing the other vehicle or driving while intoxicated.

Ramirez told investigators he had been running late for a birthday party that day.

He said he was traveling northbound on Avenue Q and was traveling in the left lane and stopped at the red light at the intersection at 32nd Street. When the light turned green he merged into the center lane, cutting off a white SUV that was already in the center lane.

Reyes said the driver of the white SUV began driving aggressively and caught up to his vehicle from the center lane. He said their vehicles were driving side by side as they approached 27th Street. Reyes believed he was traveling about 10 mph over the speed limit.

As he approached 27th Street, Reyes said he looked over at the white SUV and observed a man driving and a female in the front passenger seat.

Before Reyes could turn his attention back to the road he struck the back right bed portion of Trevino's truck. He said he never saw Trevino's truck before the crash.

He remembered regaining consciousness as someone tried helping him out of his vehicle.

Reyes will have to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He has nearly two years of jail credit, according to court records.

