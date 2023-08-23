Driver in 2021 double fatality pleads to 30 years

Aug. 23—A 23-year-old man involved in a double fatality on KY 1006 two years ago entered a guilty plea to two counts of murder.

Christian A. Shrader, of Lily Road in London, was recommended to serve 25 years on each count during his hearing before Laurel Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton last week.

The two sentences will run concurrent, or at the same time.

In a separate indictment, Shrader pled guilty to one count of procure or promote the use of a minor in a sexual performance by electronic means on Feb. 15, 2022. He was recommended to serve five years on that plea agreement, which will run consecutive, or after, the 25-year sentence, giving him a total of 30 years in prison.

Shrader was the driver of a 2007 Kia that struck another vehicle head on near Reams Lane on KY 1006 around 9 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2021. Two passengers in the other vehicle — 20-year-old Jacy Ferrell of London and 20-year-old Daniel Smith of Corbin — died from their injuries in the crash. Shrader and the other driver were taken to Saint Joseph London hospital where emergency room staff found a syringe in Shrader's sock. Shrader admitted using methamphetamine prior to driving and being involved in the crash.

In February 2022, Shrader and another man were involved in soliciting a 16-year-old to perform sexual acts. The 34-count indictment names Shrader in eight of those in offenses that took place between February and March 2022.

Shrader is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 18.