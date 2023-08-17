Driver in 2021 fatal crash convicted of manslaughter, given probation

A 21-year-old man was placed on probation for 10 years on Thursday after admitting to causing a two-vehicle wreck two years ago that killed one person in south Lubbock.

Zachary Peterson, who has been out on bond since Dec. 11, 2021, pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter in connection with the June 17, 2021 death of 19-year-old William Wallace.

He admitted to recklessly driving a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing a crash near the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue. The charge carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

As part of his plea, he will be on community supervision for 10 years. However, he faces up to 10 years in prison if his probation is revoked.

The conditions of his probation include having an interlock ignition device on his vehicle for five years and his license will be suspended for a year.

A deadly crash in south Lubbock

His charge stems from a Lubbock police investigation that began when patrol officers responded to reports of a crash about 11:20 p.m. at the intersection, according to a Lubbock police news release.

More: Officials reveal new details in 1 of 2 deadly Lubbock shootings

An initial investigation indicated that Peterson was driving the SUV southbound in the 8100 block of Frankford Avenue and crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling westbound in the 5700 block of 82nd Street.

The driver of the Malibu told police he entered the intersection on a green light. Police believe Peterson ignored the red light before crashing, according to a Lubbock police report.

Wallace, who was Peterson's passenger, died at the scene. A passenger in the Malibu was also injured and taken to University Medical Center for treatment, the report states.

Peterson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to UMC where he reportedly told police he drank alcohol before the collision.

The two other passengers in the SUV told police they had just left a club and Peterson was still wearing the club's wristband and officers also found multiple open containers of alcohol inside the SUV, the report states.

More: Lubbock police investigating death after September fight arising from vehicle burglary

He was admitted to the hospital for further medical evaluation and released pending the filing of charges, the report states.

He was arrested Nov. 1, 2021 in Menard County, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Driver in fatal Lubbock crash convicted of manslaughter gets probation