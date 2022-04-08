Driver in 2021 Sharon crash indicted on murder charge

The driver in a November crash that killed a Sharon man has been indicted on a murder charge.

Nicholas Snyder, 22, faces charges of second-degree murder, vehicular manslauter - OUI and assault with a dangerous weapon, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

Investigators say Snyder was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima that struck a Subaru Forester driven by 21-year-old Kevin Earley, propelling Earley’s car through the intersection. The Altima then hit a Dodge Durango, sending it into a Toyota Corolla, according to the district attorney.

Earley, who had been stopped at a red light at that intersection, was pronounced dead at the scene. The people inside the other vehicles survived with minor injuries.

The crash happened Nov. 7 at the intersection of Rt. 1 and Old Post Road in Sharon. Investigators allege Snyder was “driving erratically and in excess of 100 MPH” before reaching the intersection.

Snyder was arrested following his indictment on April 5. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Snyder has been in home confinement since pleading not guilty to charges in Stoughton District Court immediately after the crash. The case will now move to Norfolk Superior Court, and his bail has been raised from $5,000 to $50,000, according to the district attorney.

“The murder indictment returned by the grand jury accurately reflects that the allegations here go beyond those in a straight motor vehicle homicide case,” Morrissey said. “The grand jury’s indictments move this case to the Norfolk Superior Court, and we begin moving through the process that leads to trial.”

Snyder will next appear in court July 12 for a pre-trial conference.

