Driver in 2023 New Years Day murder pleads guilty to robbery charges

LAFAYETTE, Ind.— Nineteen-year-old Bailey Hensley pleaded guilty Friday to two felonies of robbery and one felony robbery resulting in bodily injury in a plea agreement that will dismiss eight other charges, including murder.

Hensley drove four other people to Lafayette the night of Jan. 1, 2023, where two people inside the car allegedly killed Anthony Holdbrook in the 800 block of North Seventh Street.

Tippecanoe Superior 1 Judge Randy Williams said he would take Hensley's plea agreement under advisement and will accept it or reject it at Hensley's sentencing hearing. That hearing has not been set.

Hensley's voice remained calm through her guilty pleas, ultimately cracking with emotion with her guilty plea of robbery resulting in bodily injury.

Bailey Hensley walks into the courtroom, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse in Lafayette, Ind.

During a Jan. 5, 2023 interview with police, Hensley told detectives she drove Amarion Alsup, Dimanione Lovelace, and two other defendants to North Seventh Street in Lafayette late Jan. 1.

Holdbrook was supposed to trade his handgun and some cash to Alsup for a Glock 19, according to prosecutors.

As Holdbrook approached Hensley's vehicle on the passenger side, Lovelace, who was in the back seat on the passenger side, grabbed Holdbrook's pistol and the two began to struggle for the gun, prosecutors stated in the probable cause affidavit, citing Hensley as the source for the information.

"Don't do that," Hensley told police Holdbrook said during the struggle.

Then she heard three gunshots, according to prosecutors, who cite her Jan. 5 interview with police.

Hensley heard Lovelace say he was hit, according to prosecutors. Lovelace was grazed in the left hand by a bullet, according to prosecutors.

She told police she believed Lovelace shot Holdbrook, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Another defendant said Hensley drove the four suspects in Holdbrook's killing to a Kokomo apartment earlier that day, where a man was robbed of his handgun, according to prosecutors. Surveillance video shows Hensley getting out of the PT Cruiser she was driving, going into an apartment and returning to the car with the robbery victim, according to prosecutors.

Later that 2023 New Year's Day, Hensley drove the four to Marion, where prosecutors say they robbed a man of his money, according to prosecutors.

As part of her plea agreement, Hensley will truthfully testify against the other defendants in the case.

Jillian Ellison is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. She can be reached by email at jellison@gannett.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @ellison_writes.

