Driver and 3 dogs found safe after fiery Christmas morning crash in Northern California

A motorist’s Christmas got off to a rough start after her vehicle caught on fire along a Northern California roadway, leading one of her dogs to run away, but authorities said the canine was found within 24 hours.

The Smartsville Fire Protection District went at about 11:30 a.m. to Hammonton Smartsville Road in Yuba County for reports of a single-vehicle accident, according to a social media post by the department.

The front end of the vehicle, a minivan, suffered significant damage, and firefighters poured water on the front engine that had burst into flames, according to the post.

The driver and two of her dogs safely escaped the fiery wreck, but her third dog, a Rottweiler, had run away.

The Smartsville Fire Protection District initially asked residents to be on the lookout for the Rottweiler, but in an update posted Tuesday morning said he had been found safe.