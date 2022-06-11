Driver in I-30 crash that killed judge pleads guilty

Jun. 11—A Royse City woman has been sentenced to the maximum punishment in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with an accident that resulted in the death of a state appeals court judge from Rockwall.

Megan E. Smith was indicted in connection with the crash in July 2020, and a trial had been scheduled to begin last month in the 354th District Court before being reset.

Smith entered the plea during a Thursday morning hearing. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced her to 20 years in prison, with 684 days credit for time served.

Smith, 34, was intoxicated when she drove the wrong way and caused a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Royse City, which resulted in the death of Fifth District Court of Appeals Justice David Bridges of Rockwall.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

"This was a tragic case that once again shows the devastating consequences that can result from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol," said Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. "Judge Bridges was beloved by those who knew him and we're grateful his family was able to receive the finality of a conviction without the possibility of appeal and to personally witness the defendant take full responsibility for her actions."

A deadly weapon, the automobile, was used in commission of the offense, so Smith will have to spend at least 10 years in custody before she can be considered eligible for parole.

A statement from the Royse City Police Department indicated the wreck occurred at about 9:30 p.m. July 25, 2020, on westbound Interstate 30 near FM 2642. Smith was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the interstate and collided with two vehicles, one of which was driven by Bridges. Bridges' vehicle caught fire, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured. Smith was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Bridges was elected to Place 6 on the appeals court in 1996 and had filed to run for reelection to the post.