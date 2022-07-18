Search on for shooter after driver, 31, killed in highway shooting in Durham

A 31-year-old man was killed Sunday when investigators say someone fired at the car he was driving on Interstate 885.

It was one of two reported homicides in Durham County on Sunday.

Police initially responded to the incident on I-885 north near Ellis Road, according to a news release. They determined the drive-by shooting had occurred outside the city limits and contacted the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the man killed, Jamarr Parker, was driving on the highway when at least one other vehicle approached and fired on the car.

Parker died at the scene, the release stated. A passenger, whose name and age were not released, was not injured..

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0900 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

In the second reported homicide Sunday, a man in his 20s was found fatally shot after 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Briggs Ave. His name has not been released. That shooting happened inside the city limits, where there had been 23 homicides as of July 9, according to Police Department statistics.

Authorities have not released any more information on either shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.