Driver in I-40 crash that killed young Durham woman now faces DWI, murder charges

The man accused of being impaired in a deadly wrong-way collision that killed a young woman from Durham now faces a murder charge.

Rubicel Diaz Hernandez, 40, was charged Wednesday with DWI, second-degree murder and careless and reckless driving in the Nov. 20 crash on Interstate 40 in Alamance County, according to the State Highway Patrol.

State troopers said Hernandez was driving south in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Trollingwood Road when he hit Keir Witherspoon, 24, who was driving north, head-on.

The accident occurred about 10:30 p.m., a news release stated.

Witherspoon, of Durham, was traveling home for Thanksgiving at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

Hernandez, of Florida, was released from UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill on Tuesday, where he was being treated for injuries from the crash, a news release stated.

After he was discharged, he was taken to the Alamance County jail in Graham where a magistrate issued a secured bail bond for $800,000.

According to the release, Hernandez was scheduled for his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon however, an interpreter was not available for the session.

In addition to the charges from the crash, Hernandez has pending DWI charges in Alamance County, the release stated.

Witherspoon was buried Sunday in Durham. A GoFundMe account to support her family has generated over $28,000 in donations for the N.C State University graduate.

Hernandez is scheduled to return to court Wednesday.