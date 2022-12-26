Driver, 44, faces DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist

A 44-year-old West Palm Beach-area woman is facing a DUI manslaughter charge in an October crash that killed a motorcyclist near Palm Beach International Airport.

Amelfi Gonzalez's blood-alcohol level was more than three times above the state's threshold for intoxication when measured at a hospital about an hour after the wreck, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in arresting her.

The man who died in the Oct. 30 crash was 30 years old and lived in Greenacres. The sheriff's office did not further identify him because his family had invoked its right to privacy under a 2018 amendment to the state constitution modeled after California's Marsy's Law.

Circuit Court Judge Kirk Volker set Gonzalez's bail at $50,000 during a hearing at the Palm Beach County Jail on Dec. 21, one day after her arrest. During the hearing, Volker also ordered that Gonzalez be placed on house arrest with a GPS monitor upon her release, that she refrain from alcohol and that she undergo random drug testing.

"Certainly, what happened was a tragedy," defense attorney Ari Golberg, who is representing Gonzalez, said in a statement Thursday. "Our thoughts right now are with (the motorcycle driver's) family as they have been since the night of the incident. We have entered a plea of not guilty. Ms. Gonzalez is presumed innocent and our intention right now is to defend her against these accusations."

Goldberg said he could not discuss the facts of the case.

According to the sheriff's arrest report, Gonzalez had a blood-alcohol level of 0.29 when she was admitted into a hospital less than an hour after being involved a two-vehicle collision at Military Trail and Wallis Road, near the southwest corner of the airport. The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m.

Investigators say Gonzalez violated the right of way as she attempted to make a left turn from northbound Military onto westbound Wallis. The motorcycle driver, who was traveling south on Military, slammed his brakes in an effort to avoid the collision. His Kawasaki overturned and both the driver and the motorcycle slid across the southbound lanes before hitting Gonzalez's Toyota SUV, the arrest report said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Gonzalez was taken to Wellington Regional Medical Center to be treated for unspecified injuries. A sheriff's traffic homicide investigator went to the hospital to conduct an impairment assessment. The investigator noted she had the smell of an unknown alcoholic beverage on her breath, and that she had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

A passenger in the SUV told traffic homicide investigator that Gonzalez was driving at the time of collision and said they were on the way home from a restaurant located just south of the crash scene.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Fatal motorcycle crash near PBIA leads to DUI charge for woman, 44