Driver, 59, killed in head-on collision on California mountain road; DUI suspected for 22-year-old

A Butte County man was killed and a Yuba County man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a head-on collision Tuesday on Quincy La Porte Road.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. on Quincy La Porte Road just south of Woodleaf and Forbestown Road in the foothills of Yuba County after the 22-year-old driver of a 1996 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup collided with a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer, the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter office said in a news release.

The collision was at an unknown speed but the 59-year-old driver from Clipper Mills suffered fatal injuries, the CHP said.

The 22-year-old driver, a resident of Dobbins, was taken to a hospital for injuries he suffered before being arrested. The CHP said that the motorist “showed objective signs and symptoms of drug impairment,” but did not disclose what kind of drug the motorist was allegedly impaired by.

The driver was booked into Yuba County Jail and faces two charges — DUI causing injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. His bail amount stands at $250,000, according to Yuba County Jail inmate information.

The name of the driver killed will be released by the Yuba Sheriff’s Office once family is notified.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to contact the CHP at 530-645-6200.