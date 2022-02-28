Driver, 60, dies after car, pickup collision on Horizon Boulevard

A man died at a hospital after a car collided with a pickup Sunday in Horizon City, police said Monday.

The collision occurred about 11:45 a.m. in the 15060 block of Horizon Boulevard near Ascencion Street, Horizon City police said.

Jose Ortiz, 60, was driving a Dodge Charger out of a private drive onto Horizon Boulevard when the car was struck on its driver's side by a Ford F-150 westbound on Horizon Boulevard, police said.

Ortiz was taken to Del Sol Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the truck also was injured and was treated at the scene, police said in a news release. The name of the pickup driver was not released.

An investigation with assistance from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office special traffic investigators continues.

