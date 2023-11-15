Driver, 92, survives night in "life-threatening" temperatures after fall

A 92-year-old man who fell down an embankment in Oregon and spent the night in below-freezing temperatures was rescued and is recovering well, the Oregon State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers from the department were informed at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 7 that the motorist was overdue. CBS News affiliate KOIN identified the driver as Larry Hendrickson.

The state police did not say where Hendrickson was traveling to or from, or who alerted officials, but said that his last known location was Interstate 84 in the state's Baker County. Baker County is in the northeast part of the state and borders Idaho.

On the morning of Nov. 8, the state police found the vehicle, which had been abandoned.

Hendrickson was found "a short distance away ... down an embankment," the state police said.

Larry Hendrickson. / Credit: Oregon State Police via KION

Hendrickson had fallen down the embankment, officials said, and was "covered in vegetation when discovered." He had been in the embankment overnight, surviving "life-threatening cold weather conditions," police said. Temperatures were still below freezing in the morning when troopers found him.

Hendrickson was conscious and breathing, police said, and officers gave first aid until emergency responders transported him to an area hospital.

"We are grateful for this positive outcome. Cold weather exposure can be life-threatening and another night in these conditions may have been fatal," said Oregon State Police Captain Kyle Kennedy on Facebook. Officials also advised that motorists let their loved ones know where they are traveling to and what their expected arrival time is so any potential emergencies can be reported.

