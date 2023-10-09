Driver abandons passenger to die in wreckage of fiery crash, Indiana troopers say

A man is accused of leaving his SUV passenger to die in a fiery crash on an Indiana interstate, authorities say.

Max Vanegas was driving a Jeep at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, on Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County and ran off the side of the road for unknown reasons, according to Indiana State Police. When Vanegas overcorrected, the Jeep headed back across the interstate and crashed into a guard rail in the median, troopers said.

The Jeep went up in flames after it slammed through the guard rail, state police said.

Vanegas, 35, abandoned the Jeep, leaving a passenger inside as the SUV was on fire, according to state police. The passenger, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed as of Monday, Oct. 9, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found Vanegas, of Indianapolis, near the interstate, and he was taken into custody, state police said.

“During the course of their investigation, troopers were able to develop probable cause to believe the driver was under the influence,” according to state police.

Vanegas was arrested on preliminary felony charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, state police said.

Tippecanoe County, which includes Lafayette, is about 55 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

