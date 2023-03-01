Gwinnett driver accused of killing man in crash while high on marijuana blames victim for accident

A Gwinnett County driver accused of killing a man while high on marijuana is being called a danger to the community.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that the driver allegedly tried to blame the crash on the victim who was killed.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Goodman, appeared in court in a wheelchair with two broken feet after Gwinnett Police said he caused a deadly crash while driving high on marijuana.

A police officer testified that Goodman tried to blame it on the man he was accused of killing.

“When I arrived it was clear this wasn’t what took place,” Gwinnett officer M.A. Niziurski said.

Pictures from the scene on Feb. 5 on Bethesda School Road in Lawrenceville show the victim’s white Kia Forte missing a motor.

That’s because investigators say Goodman was driving so fast in his black Audi, it caused the kind of head-on damage the victim had no chance of surviving.

“The Audi was traveling 93 mph in a 35 mph zone,” Niziurski said.

44-year-old victim Juan Olivares-Rotten died on impact.

Officers found Goodman lying next to his car at around 3 a.m. The lead investigator said there was evidence of marijuana use.

“I detected a small odor of burnt marijuana coming from the Audi. Another officer was sent to check on Mr. Goodman at the hospital, and marijuana was found in his pocket at the hospital,” Niziurski said.

Goodman’s attorney argued there isn’t probable cause for the DUI charge since medical information including toxicology is pending. He also says his injured client should be free on bond.

“He has a fiancé who is pregnant so they want him at home. They need him at home,” attorney Van Armstrong said.

The judge found probable cause and denied bond arguing that Goodman is a danger to the community.

Police say that the victim from New Jersey did nothing wrong and was wearing his seat belt during the crash.

Witnesses told police that a passenger in the car tried asking people for rides, then ran away from the scene before police showed up.

