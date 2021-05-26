Driver accused of being high pleads guilty to fatally hitting woman on shoulder of road near Princeton

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

Sentencing is scheduled in October for a motorist who has admitted to hitting and killing a woman walking along the shoulder of a road northwest of the Twin Cities.

Thomas W. Jones, 56, pleaded guilty in Sherburne County District Court to one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision on March 23, 2020, southeast of Princeton. The crash killed 69-year-old Catherine Lynn, who was walking with her longtime partner less than a mile from her home.

Jones, of Princeton, was accused of being impaired by prescription narcotics at the time of the crash.

In exchange for Jones' plea, three other criminal vehicular homicide counts were dismissed. There is no agreement between the defense and prosecution on sentencing terms, County Attorney Kathleen Heaney said last week. Attorneys on both sides will make their arguments about Jones' punishment at sentencing on Oct. 4 before Judge Mary Yunker.

Jones' criminal history in Minnesota includes one conviction for drunken driving and two for driving after having his license canceled. He did have a valid license at the time of the fatal crash, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Lynn's partner, Thomas Johnson, called 911 about 4:25 p.m. to report that she was run over by a car from behind as the two of them walked east on the shoulder of County Road 2.

Jones stopped and told law enforcement that he was distracted as he reached for a can of pop before hitting Lynn, the charges read. He also said he has prescriptions for morphine and oxycodone. He said he took his normal doses that day but insisted they did not affect his ability to drive.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

Recommended Stories

  • Holiday islands considered for green list

    Islands such as the Canary Islands and Majorca may be put on the UK's green list of holiday destinations.

  • AP Interview: Michigan official warns of democracy threats

    Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson serves as the chief election official in Michigan, working alongside nearly 1,700 local officials who administer elections in the battleground state. In 2020, Benson was at the center of efforts to ensure a safe and secure election amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It also was the first major election in Michigan since voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 allowing no-excuse absentee voting.

  • Beginner's puck: Rookies making early impact in NHL playoffs

    For all the talk about how much playoff experience goes into winning the Stanley Cup and the guys with gray in their beards who have been there before, rookies are stealing the show early in this NHL postseason. Three rookie goaltenders have won a game, the defending Stanley Cup champions are getting major production from a rookie forward and the likely rookie of the year has found his groove after a rocky start. From New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, Carolina’s Alex Nedeljkovic and Florida’s Spencer Knight making saves to Tampa Bay’s Ross Colton and Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov scoring goals, the first round is proving to be something of a rookie showcase.

  • Prince William Opens Up About His "Saddest Memory" When He Learned of Princess Diana's Death

    "And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy..."

  • West Columbia man working at a school accused of committing sex crime, sheriff says

    The man is accused of sexual conduct with a student in a middle school bathroom, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

  • Villages in eastern India inundated as cyclone Yaas moves inland

    BHUBANESWAR, India (Reuters) -Storm surges inundated dozens of villages in eastern India on Wednesday after a powerful cyclone moved inland from the Bay of Bengal, damaging thousands of mud homes in two coastal states and killing at least one person, officials said. In the eastern state of Odisha's Balasore district, where the storm struck early on Wednesday, authorities said 46 villages along the coast had been flooded. In neighbouring West Bengal state, rising waters breached river embankments in more than 100 locations and 20,000 traditional mud homes had been damaged, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters.

  • Plans to crack down on people who abandon pets they acquired during lockdown

    Pet owners who abandon the animals they acquired during lockdown when they return to the office could face tougher sentences under plans being considered by ministers. The remit of the Government's pet theft task force has been widened to cover the abandonment of animals amid fears that a large number of pets will be discarded when workers are no longer at home to care for them. The plans could also include measures that punish people who leave dogs at home for extended periods. Ministers are also considering prosecuting "dognapping", which soared during lockdown, under animal welfare laws. Stealing a pet is a criminal offence under the Theft Act 1968, and carries a maximum prison term of seven years. A government source told The Times: "We need to start considering that it's not just a theft issue, there's also abandonment." In the first six months of lockdown, 2.2 million people bought dogs. The number of thefts increased by 19 per cent in 2020 from the previous year. Boris Johnson, who owns a dog called Dilyn, has said that dog theft can “cause huge pain and grief” to owners. Robert Buckland, the lord chancellor, said: "This task force will examine every option available to protect families from this appalling crime." David Lammy, Labour’s shadow justice secretary, told The Times: “The dreadful thought of having my dog stolen keeps me up at night. The current laws are failing to put off organised crooks from stealing pets for profit.” Read more: 'Death Row dogs': the pandemic pets whose owners don’t want them any more

  • Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net emissions by 45%

    A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activism groups, which hailed the decision as a victory for the planet. The Hague District Court ruled that the Anglo-Dutch energy giant has a duty of care to reduce emissions and that its current reduction plans were not concrete enough. “The climate won today,” said Roger Cox, a lawyer for the Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth, which was one of the organizations behind the case.

  • How American Idol kept the finale moving after a performer bowed out unexpectedly

    Top 7 contender Arthur Gunn was set to perform with Sheryl Crow, but that wasn't in the cards.

  • Reward increased to $150,000 in search for person who fatally shot 6-year-old

    Aiden Leos was shot and killed in Orange County in an apparent road rage incident, authorities said.

  • Woman who falsely accused Black bird watcher in Central Park sues ex-employer

    The white woman who falsely told the police that a Black bird-watcher had threatened her in New York City's Central Park has sued her former employer Franklin Templeton, claiming it fired her without investigating the incident and falsely portrayed her as racist. In a complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, Amy Cooper said Franklin Templeton's actions "caused her such severe emotional distress that she was suicidal." Cooper is seeking unspecified damages for race and gender discrimination, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

    ‘He didn’t have any social redeeming value, as far as I can see’, says Democrat of 2020 opponent

  • Republican House leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'appalling' comparisons of vaccines and masks to Nazism

    Greene has repeatedly argued that those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated are being persecuted in the same way Nazis persecuted Jews.

  • Male basketball coach suspended for body shaming WNBA player in courtside tirade

    ‘Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league,” said Lag Vegas Aces player of embattled coach

  • 3 dead after Japanese vessel, Russian freighter collide

    Three crew members of a Japanese crab fishing vessel died Wednesday after a collision with a Russian freighter in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, officials said. The Russian cargo ship rescued all five crew members, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu, Japan’s government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said. Japanese broadcaster NHK identified the Japanese vessel as the 9.7-ton Daihachi Hokko Maru, based in Mombetsu, and the freighter as the 662-ton Amur, registered in Nevelsk in Russia’s Sakhalin island.

  • ‘Deeply disturbing.’ 4-year-old girl buried in NC backyard since September, police say

    The remains of Miegellic Young, known as ‘Jelli’ to loved ones, were found last week. Her mother has been charged with murder. Here’s the latest.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found ‘tired and thirsty,’ Chester sheriff says

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday morning in connection with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.

  • Safaricom and partners plan Ethiopia ops in 2022

    A consortium led by Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom aims to start operations in Ethiopia next, year, it said on Monday (May 24).That's after it won a license to operate in one of the world's last closed off telecommunications markets.The consortium, which also includes South Africa's Vodacom and the UK's Vodafone, bid $850 million, Ethiopian government officials said on Saturday (May 22).On Monday the consortium would aim to start providing telecommunication services from 2022. Shares in Safaricom surged almost 7% on the news.In addition to the license fee, the consortium plans to invest $8.5 billion in infrastructure.Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described that as the "single largest foreign direct investment into Ethiopia to date".Ethiopia's Communications Agency said bidding would soon open for a second license. The Ethiopian government is also preparing to sell a 45% stake in state-run mobile operator, Ethio Telecom.Africa's second most populous country hopes that opening up the telecoms market will create millions of online job opportunities.