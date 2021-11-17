Driver accused of being intoxicated crashes into Spokane police car

Nov. 17—Police say a driver who crashed into a Spokane police car late Tuesday night in north Spokane was intoxicated.

The officer was driving east on East Empire Avenue with emergency lights and siren on and was on his way to a call at about 11 p.m. That's when a truck driving south on Lingerwood Street blew through a stop sign and nearly T-boned the patrol car, according to KHQ.

The officer turned hard to the right clipping the truck but avoiding more direct crash, police told KHQ.

The patrol car collided with a camper and a power pole.

The officer and truck driver were not seriously injured. Both the truck driver and the driver's passenger, who suffered minor injuries, were taken to a local hospital.

The scene late Tuesday night was messy with garbage from the camper strewn across the road along with the destroyed power pole. Avista was in the process of repairing the power pole Tuesday night, according to KHQ.

Police told KHQ the driver will face charges for vehicular assault and driving under the influence. The Spokane Police Department could not immediately provide more information on the incident Wednesday morning.