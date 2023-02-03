Driver accused of causing deadly, fiery Huber Heights crash facing new charges

The driver accused of causing a fiery crash that killed a man in Huber Heights last week is facing new charges.

Cory Harbarger, 27, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on 14 counts including aggravated vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence and OVI.

The indictment was the first time Harbarger had been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter in this case.

Prosecutors said a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy spotted a BMW in the parking lot of an AutoZone in Harrison Twp. on June 24. The car had been reported stolen out of Clark County, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The deputy tried to pull the car over, but Harbarger drove away, hitting another vehicle in the process. Harbarger then drove onto northbound I-75 before heading east on I-70 toward Huber Heights.

Harbarger got off of I-70 at Brandt Pike and headed south at a high rate of speed. Prosecutors said he later crashed the stolen car into several other vehicles. As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash caused several vehicles to catch on fire.

Prior to the crash, he was accused of hitting a Huber Heights police cruiser.

After the crash, police said he ran from the scene, but was later taken into custody.

Two drivers involved in the crash were seriously injured. One of them, 68-year-old Steven Carlson, died from his injuries on Jan. 28.

Prosecutors said Harbarger was wanted in two unrelated cases at the time of the crash.

He’s currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court next on Tuesday.