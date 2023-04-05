Driver accused of colliding into Plainfield police sign while intoxicated

A 30-year-old Central Village man is accused of crashing his vehicle into the Plainfield Police Department’s front entrance sign on Tuesday while intoxicated.

At approximately 3:55 p.m., a police dispatcher reported a motor vehicle crash outside the department’s Norwich Road headquarters. Police said they observed a damaged car registered to Mason Heath up against the wrecked sign.

Heath, who police said was traveling north on Norwich Road at a high rate of speed, allegedly lost control of his Honda Accord and traveled off the road and into the sign.

Police said Heath failed a standard field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to maintain the proper lane and traveling unreasonably fast. Police said Heath refused to take a subsequent breathalyzer test.

Police said the entrance sign and its base sustained damage in the crash, as did some landscaping.

Heath was initially held on a $10,000 bond and is due to appear on April 17 in Danielson Superior Court. Heath has a pending case in Danielson court though the details are sealed, according to the state's judicial website.

