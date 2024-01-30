Driver accused of crashing into RTA bus at high speed, injuring 5 charged

The driver involved in a crash that left five people critically injured has been formally charged.

Jaylin Barnes was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on counts of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, receiving stolen property, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The charges stem from a crash on Dec. 30, 2021.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 critically injured after serious crash involving RTA bus in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies spotted a car reported stolen out of Xenia.

When deputies attempted to stop the the car, it drove away at a high rate of speed ultimately crashing into an RTA bus in the area of Turner and Klepinger roads, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A crash report lists Barnes as the driver of that car.

News Center 7 previously reported that five people were critically injured in the crash.

Barnes is also accused of throwing a handgun onto the roof of a nearby building.

>> RELATED: Moraine police provide new details on arrests of 3 men accused of stealing car; 2 charged

He was also named the suspect in the theft of a car in Moraine in December 2022.

Barnes is not in custody.

We are working to learn more.







