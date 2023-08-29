Driver accused in deadly Clark Co. bus crash indicted on charges

The driver of a minivan involved in a deadly school bus crash in Clark County has been formally charged with the deadly crash.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, has been indicted by a Clark County grand jury on vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter, according to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

Joseph was facing an initial charge of aggravated vehicular homicide and made an initial court appearance in Clark County Municipal Court last week. News Center 7 was in court Friday when he pleaded not guilty and had his bond set at $100,000.

Troopers identified Joseph as the driver of the Honda Odyssey that crossed left of center on state Route 41 (Troy Road), near Lawrenceville Road about 8:16 a.m. on Aug. 22, and into the path of a Northwestern Local School District bus. The bus, driven by 68-year-old Alfred Collier, also of Springfield, traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment, and overturned.

Aiden Clark, 11, was killed in the crash.

As many as 26 other children on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. One of them suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Children’s Hospital in Dayton. Collier suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Joseph and his passenger, Roberto Mompremier, 37, also of Springfield, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, the patrol said.

Joseph was identified by his Ohio Identification Card and at the crash also produced a license from Mexico that was determined to not be valid because of his immigration status, according to the criminal complaint filed in Municipal Court records News Center 7 obtained.

