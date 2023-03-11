Driver accused of deadly, fiery Huber Heights crash indicted on additional charges

The driver accused of causing a fiery crash that killed a man in Huber Heights in January is facing additional charges, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cory Harbarger, 27, of Dayton, has now been indicted on ten additional charges.

This comes after the Prosecutor’s office received lab reports that his blood tested positive for both marijuana metabolite and methamphetamine at the time of the crash.

The new charges include:

Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

Six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

Two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence

Harbarger had been previously indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on February 3 on 14 counts including aggravated vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence and OVI.

News Center 7 previously reported on a fiery crash in the 6600 block of Brandt Pike in Huber Heights on January 24.

Prosecutors said a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy spotted a BMW in the parking lot of an AutoZone in Harrison Twp. on Jan. 24. The car had been reported stolen out of Clark County, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The deputy tried to pull the car over, but Harbarger drove away, hitting another vehicle in the process. Harbarger then drove onto northbound I-75 before heading east on I-70 toward Huber Heights.

Harbarger got off of I-70 at Brandt Pike and headed south at a high rate of speed. Prosecutors said he later crashed the stolen car into several other vehicles. As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash caused several vehicles to catch on fire.

Prior to the crash, he was accused of hitting a Huber Heights police cruiser.

After the crash, police said he ran from the scene, but was later taken into custody.

Two drivers involved in the crash were seriously injured. One of them, 68-year-old Steven Carlson, died from his injuries on Jan. 28.

Prosecutors said Harbarger was wanted in two unrelated cases at the time of the crash.

His next court appearance is March 15 when he will arraigned on the additional charges.