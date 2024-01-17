Driver accused of DWI, hit-and-run in Northland Kansas City crash that killed bicyclist

A 41-year-old man is accused of drinking and driving before a crash that killed a bicyclist in Kansas City’s Northland early Sunday morning.

Clay County prosecutors charged Brian Zug, of St. Joseph, with driving while intoxicated resulting in a death and leaving the scene of an accident, both felonies. He was booked in the Clay County jail Sunday on a $100,000 bond.

According to charging documents filed in Clay County Circuit Court, Zug is accused of running over a bicyclist near North Oak Trafficway and 81st Terrace in Kansas City’s Jefferson Highlands neighborhood.

Kansas City police identified the bicyclist Wednesday afternoon as Rick D. Snow, 31.

Police officers were called to the scene of the crash shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Another motorist dialed 911 after witnessing a Ford F-150 pickup strike a bicyclist and continue on to a nearby parking lot at a strip mall, according to an affidavit filed in support of criminal charges for Zug.

The bicyclist was found in the righthand lane of southbound North Oak Trafficway, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding police officers encountered the silver F-150 as it was blocking two lanes of traffic on North Oak Trafficway. It had severe front-end damage and bicycle parts were lodged in the pickup truck, the affidavit says.

Zug and a front-seat passenger were inside. Authorities allege Zug was trying to put the truck in drive at the time. Both were taken into police custody.

The passenger told investigators that he and Zug had been at the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game and a Northland bar Saturday night. He told police he was asleep and had no knowledge of hitting a bicyclist.

After Zug was taken to the booking station, around 3:10 a.m., a DUI officer reported seeing obvious signs of impairment, including slurred speech, poor balance and bloodshot eyes. A chemical sample of his breath showed a blood-alcohol level of .196, the affidavit says, which is more than twice the legal limit in Missouri.

During a police interview, Zug allegedly told officers he had been drinking at the Chiefs game “all day” before going to a Northland bar. He said he believed he’d struck another vehicle while driving back to his hotel and his truck became disabled, according to the affidavit.

Under Missouri law, DWI resulting in death is a Class B felony that carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, and leaving the scene of a deadly accident is a Class D felony that carries a maximum sentence of seven years.

Zug was arraigned on the charges during his first court appearance Wednesday morning. Online court records did not list a defense attorney representing him.

A bond hearing in the case was scheduled to take place Tuesday.