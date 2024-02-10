Driver accused of fatal DUI crash in the Tower District enters plea in Fresno court

A 25-year-old Fresno woman, who police say was driving drunk early Wednesday when she killed a man and injured a woman in the Tower District, pleaded not guilty Friday to three felony charges.

Cameron Andrea Aguilar is charged with three felonies: gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more causing injury, and driving under influence alcohol while causing injury.

Police said Aguilar left Strummer’s, a bar and music venue on E. Fern Avenue, shortly before 1:30 a.m and got into her Ford Fiesta. As she was heading west on Fern, her car veered towards the parking lot behind the Dollar Tree store where an unhoused man and woman were struck. Police believe Aguilar was speeding.

Fresno Deputy District Attorney Kellie Nicole Rollins said Aguilar told police “she enjoy’s a bit of a drift.” Aguilar’s preliminary BAC was .26, or more than three times the legal limit, Rollins said.

The male victim died at the scene and the female was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where she was in stable condition. The victims are identified in the criminal complaint as Edward Raymond Austin and Julie Marie Bryan.

Aguilar’s public defender Eduardo Cortez asked Judge James Kelley to reduce her bond. Aguilar cried through much of her arraignment. Several members of her family attended Friday’s hearing in support.

Rollins argued against reducing Aguilar’s bail, calling her actions that night “egregious.”

Aguilar’s bail is set at $250,000 and she remains in the Fresno County Jail. Her next court hearing is Feb. 21 in Dept. 32.

If convicted, Aguilar faces up to a maximum of 12 years in prison.