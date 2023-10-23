Driver accused of fatally striking man in crosswalk, fleeing crash in Northeast Albuquerque

Oct. 23—A man is charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly running a red light — fatally striking a man using the crosswalk — and fleeing the scene earlier this month in Northeast Albuquerque.

Jamphal Wangyal, 39, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Wednesday in the Oct. 6 crash that killed Charlie Joe III, 53.

It is unclear if Wangyal, who was charged on Oct. 13, has been assigned an attorney.

Wangyal's mother told the Journal he has said to family that what happened was an accident.

Court records show Wangyal was sentenced in 2016 to six years in prison for armed robbery and released to probation by 2021. Since then, according to court records, he violated multiple times by using methamphetamine.

A probation officer wrote in a September 2021 report that Wangyal "never wanted to help himself."

"This officer gave Wangyal many chances and he did not take advantage of that golden opportunity. Mr. Wangyal should not be given any more chances," the officer wrote, revoking Wangyal's probation.

Two years later, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, police responded to a crash at Indian School and Louisiana NE. Officers found Joe already dead in the roadway, surrounded by vehicle parts, one of them an Isuzu emblem.

Police said traffic cameras showed an Isuzu SUV ran a red light, struck Joe while he used the crosswalk and fled the scene. Detectives used other traffic cameras to follow the driver's movements and identify an orange air freshener and sticker on the vehicle.

An anonymous person called police on Oct. 10 to report seeing an SUV with heavy front-end damage and gave police the license plate, according to the complaint. Officers traced the license plate to Wangyal's home in Southeast Albuquerque, a few miles from the crash, and saw the damaged SUV in the yard.

Wangyal's probation officer told police Wangyal said he had hit a tree but police found the emblem and another part from the crash scene "fit perfectly" onto the SUV. On Oct. 12 the probation officer told police he told Wangyal to come to the office and he asked "if he was getting arrested."