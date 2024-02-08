Driver accused in Haverstraw fatal hit-and-run identified, had a revoked license: Police

HAVERSTRAW - Police on Thursday released the name of the driver whom they charged drove with a revoked license and caused the hit-and-run death of a well-known window washer.

Rosana Pelaez Dipaolo, 25, of Pomona faces two felony counts and two misdemeanors in the death of Daniel DeSerio, 72, on Thiells Mt Ivy Road at around 5:26 a.m. on Jan. 26.

DeSerio got hit by two cars while crossing Thiells Mount Ivy Road near Darian Court, Capt. John Gould said in an email.

Daniel DeSerio in 2022.

One of the drivers stayed at the scene and called the police via 911, Gould said, while DiPaolo is accused of driving off southbound on Thiells Mt Ivy Road.

"The investigation identified the second vehicle through vehicle parts recovered at the scene," Gould said. No other details were provided.

Fatal: Arrest made in hit and run that killed Rockland man who ran window washing business

Police charged Pelaez Dipaolo with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator - permanent revocation, Gould said. She also was charged with two misdemeanors - circumventing an interlock device and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

DeSerio was pronounced dead at the scene. He was well-known in Nyack and Piermont for running a window-washing business for nearly 25 years.

Pelaez-Dipaolo has been released without bail after being arraigned in Haverstraw Town Justice Court.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Haverstraw fatal hit-and-run: Woman charged had revoked license: Police