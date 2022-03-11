Driver accused of hit-and run in death of pedestrian enters plea in Fresno County court

A Fresno man pleaded not guilty Thursday to allegations that he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Selma before driving away.

Jessie Villegas Jr., 28, is facing three felonies: murder, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and hit and run resulting in permanent injury or death.

Police said the crash happened on Feb. 20 at around 2:30 p.m. when Dominique Augustine, 33, was hit while crossing the intersection of McCall Avenue and Northill Street in Selma.

Augustine died of his injuries.

Several of his family members attended Thursday’s arraignment hearing, including Augustine’s brother Isaac Solis.

Solis said his brother will be missed by his friends and family. Augustine was the eldest of six brothers and sister. “He was a very giving person,” Solis said. “He was just walking the street when this car went up on the curb and hit him.”

Villegas was arrested on Feb. 28 and remains in the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $1 million. He returns to court on April 21 for a pre-preliminary hearing in Dept. 30.