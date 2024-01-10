Driver accused in hit-and-run death in court
Driver accused in hit-and-run death in court
Driver accused in hit-and-run death in court
If you drive an older car that doesn't come with Bluetooth, you can buy an adapter to make handsfree calls and listen to music through your car's speakers.
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to deliver one of the closing arguments in his New York financial fraud civil trial on Thursday.
Amazon and BMW announced a partnership at CES 2024 to combine an LLM with Alexa and the contents of a driver’s manual. This allows users to ask the bot anything about their car that would be in the manual.
“I needed a break, just from everything.”
Aaron Rodgers says his Jimmy Kimmel comment was sparked by the late-night host's "unprompted" attacks over the last two years.
Apps that let users take, manipulate and share images have been some of the biggest hits in the world of mobile over the years. PhotoRoom -- a startup out of Paris, France -- has built a popular AI-based image editing app and API targeting e-commerce vendors, media specialists, and others. In a market where AI is hot, but funding overall remains very constrained, PhotoRoom has been turning heads -- and getting people to open checkbooks, it seems.
Previewed at CES 2024, Lamborghini's Telemetry X technology uses three technologies to give enthusiasts real-time track driving lessons.
Boeing’s efforts to get its grounded 737–9 Max back in service hit a snag after the Federal Aviation Administration deemed its remediation efforts lacking.
Netflix’s long-anticipated series adaptation of author Liu Cixin’s 3 Body Problem finally has a full trailer. The show premieres on March 21 and is developed by former Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with producer an d writer Alexander Woo.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump’s appeals hearing, Michigan’s football championship and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Our first look at Audio-Technica's latest true wireless earbuds: the ATH-TWX7.
The updated concept offers boosted AI, emphasis on 'experience.'
Roughly 72 hours after a prominent startup customer complained that Carta was misusing information with which it was entrusted -- scaring many of Carta's tens of thousands of other customers in the process -- Carta is exiting the business that landed it in trouble with the customer. It's a dramatic turn of events for 14-year-old Carta, which originally focused on cap table management software but began over time to evolve into a “private stock market for companies” to take advantage of the network of companies and investors that already use its platform and into which it has insights. While the move made Carta more valuable in the eyes of its venture backers -- a company has to scale, after all!
Volkswagen is getting into the ChatGPT game. The German automaker announced Monday at CES 2024 in Las Vegas plans to add an AI-powered chatbot into all Volkswagen models equipped with its IDA voice assistant. For drivers who want an AI-based chatbot to read researched content out loud to them, of course.
MSI has launched a new handheld gaming device, and unlike the Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally, it's powered by Intel's processors instead of AMD's.
Eye-tracking tech has been making its way into cars for years as a safety feature, especially with the rise of driver assistance software. Now, Bosch thinks the tech could offer some other benefits -- and it’s showing off two ideas this week at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The first scenario is pretty straightforward (and very European): You’re driving home and the car recognizes that you’re looking pretty drowsy.
Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander was expected to reach the surface of the moon on Feb. 23. But that goal remains out of reach after the spacecraft's propulsion system malfunctioned.
Used-car prices tumbled 7.0% in 2023, the second year in a row of falling prices in the sector after a massive pandemic era run-up.
Edmunds's study of auto loan terms for 2023 found monthly payments and lengths hit record highs in Q4, but there was good news for new car buyers.
Waymo has announced that its Waymo One driverless cars will be hitting the highways in Phoenix soon. The driverless vehicles were already on regular Phoenix streets.