Driver accused of hitting Bremerton neighbor with car during confrontation

A 42-year-old man is accused of using his car to hit a man who confronted him about being parked on a neighbor's property Tuesday, then fleeing police and crashing his car near Highway 3.

George Henry Cable was charged Thursday in Kitsap County Superior Court with a count of second-degree assault and attempting to elude police.

The neighbor who Cable allegedly struck was not seriously injured.

However, a Bremerton police officer who reviewed video footage of the incident near the 600 block of North Montgomery Avenue, taken by the victim, wrote in court documents that the driver appeared to aim for the man and after striking him almost pinned him against a fence.

Cable was convicted of vehicular assault in 2015 after he “gunned it” past a stop sign and through the intersection of 11th Street and Rainier Avenue, striking a minivan carrying a man and his teenage son.

At that time, Cable told a Bremerton officer he had recently used meth and was arguing with his girlfriend before he accelerated on the residential street and ran the stop sign.

Instead of the prison sentence of 33 to 43 months set in state law, retired Superior Court Judge Anna Laurie agreed to sentence Cable to 12 months in jail.

In the recent incident, which occurred a few blocks from where Cable committed the 2015 vehicular assault, a man reported to police that at about 5:23 p.m. he observed a car parked at his neighbor’s that he didn’t think had permission to be there.

When the man confronted the people in the car, they didn’t say anything but the car then drove straight at him, according to court documents.

Bremerton police chased the Honda, described as a yellow Civic, as it ran red lights and stop signs, but the officer in pursuit eventually lost sight of the car. Officers later found it in a ditch near the interchange of Highway 3 and Highway 304.

Officers detained a passenger, who identified the driver as “George,” but a tracking dog did not locate the driver, according to court documents.

An officer wrote that he knew the passenger had associated with George Cable, and the officer who tried to pursue the Honda identified Cable from a photo, according to documents.

Cable was booked Wednesday into the Kitsap County Jail. Officers set his bail at $250,000.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Driver accused of hitting Bremerton neighbor with car during confrontation