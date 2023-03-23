Driver accused of hitting girl in NC parade charged with involuntary manslaughter

A truck driver accused of hitting and killing a girl in a Raleigh holiday parade last year has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, WTVD reports.

Investigators said Landen Christopher Glass lost control of his truck, which was towing a float in the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Nov. 19, 2022. They said he hit 11-year-old performer Hailey Brooks, who died from her injuries.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

According to WTVD, Glass is now charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Glass was already charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, using improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade.

His next court appearance is set for April 10, WTVD reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(PREVIOUS: Driver of truck that hit girl in Raleigh parade released on bond)







