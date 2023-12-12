Driver accused of hitting, killing Cobb high school senior
A Cobb County teenager is dead and a Powder Springs man has been charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter.
Police said the driver, 68-year-old Jerome Cox, hit senior Olivia Pugh with his SUV in Kennesaw along Ben King Road Friday.
Investigators said Cox was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.
Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Harrison High School in Cobb County, where students held a moment of silence for Pugh Tuesday.
