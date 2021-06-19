Driver accused of hitting at least 8 cyclists in Arizona road race

Police shot a driver accused of hitting at least eight cyclists during a road race event in Arizona and leading officers on a chase Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Multiple cyclists have reportedly been critically injured after being run over by a truck in Show Low, Ariz., on June 19, 2021. (Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District)

Show Low police said a black super duty Ford F-150 struck multiple bicyclists around 7:30 a.m. MT. The driver then sped from the scene, according to officials.

Authorities pursued the driver until they reached a hardware store, where an officer shot the driver behind the building, police said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will be in charge of investigating the shooting, according to Show Low police.

Six cyclists were taken to a hospital by medical district personnel. Four were in critical condition, and two were "critical but stable," police said.

At least two others arrived at the hospital on their own. They are stable, according to authorities.

The driver was also taken to the hospital and is "critical but stable," police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.