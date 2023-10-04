Driver accused of hitting mailman and leaving him to die is arrested, Texas cops say

Police in Texas have arrested a man they say is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a United States Postal Service worker.

A 43-year-old driver is charged with failure to stop and render aid and filing a false police report, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the Houston Police Department.

Police have identified the USPS mail carrier who died as 29-year-old Robert Jones.

On Sept. 30, Jones was delivering mail on his normal route when a Ford Expedition tried to go around him and “clipped” his truck, causing Jones to fall out, according to KTRK. Then the truck flipped and trapped Jones underneath it.

Witnesses told police the man driving the SUV fled the scene. Bystanders rushed to help Jones, pulling the truck off of him, KHOU reported. The same people were able to give police the license plate number of the SUV.

Police later went to the home of the driver of the SUV, who told them his vehicle was stolen. But, police say that was a lie, according to KTRK.

“You had no regard for human life at all,” J’La Jones, the victim’s wife, told KTRK. “You didn’t have to do that. You could have at least stopped and seen if he was OK, and called 911. You did nothing. You didn’t care about his life, his family, nothing, or what your actions were going to do.”

Robert Jones was the father of a 4-year-old daughter, according to KIAH.

“The USPIS is deeply saddened by the loss of life involving an Oak Forest Post Office Letter Carrier,” Postal Inspector Silvia Torres of the United States Postal Inspection Service told KIAH. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family, friends, and colleagues.”

The driver was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 3. He’s currently in the Harris County Jail being held on a $105,000 bond, jail records show.

