Driver accused of hitting man now held on a more serious offense, Bradenton police say

Police have upgraded charges against a Bradenton driver accused of hitting a man who later died from his injuries, the Bradenton Police Department has announced.

Nicole Brennan, 50, was charged with DUI manslaughter after being initially charged with DUI crash with serious bodily injury, police said in a release on Friday. The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 1400 block of 26th St. W. in Bradenton.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he died four days later.

Brennan was arrested following the crash, according to court records, but was released on a $101,500 bond. According to jail records, she was arrested again on Friday is being held in the Manatee County jail. Her new bond is listed at $50,000.

Police say Brennan refused to take a breath alcohol test on the street, so officers obtained a court warrant to have her blood tested for alcohol and other illegal substances. The agency has yet to receive toxicology testing results.

The Bradenton Herald contacted Brennan’s lawyer about the case, but she has yet to respond.