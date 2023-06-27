Driver accused of hitting pedestrian in Longmont

Jun. 27—A driver was arrested in Longmont Monday morning after police said he struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road behind him.

Raul Garcia, 46, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, DUI, causing serious bodily injury to a vulnerable road user, open alcoholic beverage and failure to present proof of insurance.

According to an affidavit, at 10:45 a.m. Monday police arrived at Ken Pratt Boulevard and South Bowen Street to find a woman, 63, lying behind a white Ford Escape with a small pool of blood near her head. The car had a smashed rear window and glass was spread on the ground.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, according to Longmont Public Safety spokesperson Robin Ericson.

The driver, Garcia, told police he was driving to a restaurant and was in the left turn lane before he changed his mind and decided to get back in the right turn lane. Garcia said he reversed and did not see the woman crossing before he struck her.

Garcia told police he was unsure how fast he was going and said, "Why did she have to cross there?" in reference to the injured pedestrian. Later, the affidavit says Garcia admitted to the crash being his fault.

Garcia denied being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but police said he had very red, glassy and watery eyes, according to the affidavit.

Longmont police conducted multiple field sobriety tests and found open containers of alcohol in the car, according to the affidavit.

Garcia is set to appear in court Wednesday and will be released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

According to the affidavit, he has a previous DUI conviction in Boulder County.