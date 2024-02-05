Driver accused of hitting pedestrian, pointing gun at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 37-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he struck a pedestrian with his vehicle at Nashville International Airport over the weekend.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to the departures level of the airport on Sunday, Feb. 4 at approximately 4:40 a.m. to respond to a call regarding a possible aggravated assault.

The caller allegedly told dispatch the driver of a black Mercedes SUV struck a pedestrian with his vehicle.

When confronted about the incident, the Mercedes driver allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed at an eyewitness and said, “keep f—— driving,” according to an arrest report.

The caller advised officials that the driver left the airport after the incident and was traveling westbound on Interstate 40.

Authorities reported they checked areas around the airport in an attempt to locate the driver but were unable to find him.

During the investigation, officers pulled surveillance video of the incident and ran the Mercedes’s license plate through a database to get the owner’s information.

According to an arrest report, the search led to 37-year-old Stephen Gillard. Metro police said the video supports the eyewitness claims and shows Gillard strike the pedestrian with his vehicle, and then back up and strike them again.

Gillard is then seen approaching another vehicle with what appeared to be a handgun in his right hand, said officers in an arrest report.

The Mercedes allegedly returned to the airport shortly before 6:30 a.m. and dropped off passengers.

Authorities reported the SUV was seen leaving the departures level for a second time at a high rate of speed where several pedestrians were walking nearby.

Gillard was taken into custody after the second incident and faces several felony charges, according to court records.

He remains in Metro Jail on a $76,000 bond.

