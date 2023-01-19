Driver accused of hitting teen cyclist with SUV in Port St. Lucie

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A driver struck a 15-year-old cyclist with her SUV, and he was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The driver was approaching a crosswalk on the intersection of Cashmere Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue when she struck the teenager with her Nissan Pathfinder at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. The teen was in the crosswalk.

At 6:40am, a 15 y/o teenager was riding his bicycle to school, northbound on Cashmere Blvd when he was struck in the crosswalk by a vehicle traveling west on Bellevue Ave. Transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Driver issued a careless driving citation. pic.twitter.com/iozYYCfTet — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) January 18, 2023

The boy was riding his bike to school and was crossing the street when struck. Emergency responders transported him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers cited the driver for careless driving, police spokesperson Sgt. John Dellacroce said.

Dellacroce said the woman was not under the influence and criminal charges will not be filed.

"... There was no sign of impairment," Dellacroce said. "I saw some comments on Facebook, like, 'why wasn't she arrested.' That's not an arrestable offense."

