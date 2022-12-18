Driver accused of hitting tree and fire hydrant Sunday morning in downtown SLO

A teenage driver hit a tree and fire hydrant early Sunday in downtown San Luis Obispo before being arrested on multiple charges, police said.

Officers said they tried to stop the driver multiple times before the crash about 5:30 a.m. at Broad and Francis streets.

Tyler Stevens, 19, a resident of Paso Robles, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felony reckless evading. The deadly weapon in this case was the vehicle.

A news release with more information will be posted early Sunday afternoon, according to Sgt. Bryan Treanor. Police were still “wrapping up details,” Treanor said.