Driver accused of killing 2 while speeding away from Atlanta traffic stop identified

Atlanta police have identified a driver accused of killing two people and injuring three others as he attempted to escape a traffic stop.

The crash happened Thursday morning at Northside Drive and 14th Street. Investigators announced Friday that they have charged Bernard Yarbrough for the deadly crash.

Police said officers tried to pull over Yarbrough in his white Toyota RAV4 but he drove away and ran through a red light.

His RAV4 crashed into a Mitsubishi Outlander owned by an Uber driver. The crash killed the driver Guillermo Bracho Barrios, 39, and his passenger Gemini Jerome Jackson, 27.

Three other people in the backseat were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. An update on their conditions was not made available Friday.

Police charged Yarbrough with two counts of vehicular homicide, fleeing/eluding police, reckless driving and a headlight violation. He remains in the Grady Detention area.

