Driver accused of killing 70-year-old man in Fort Worth parking lot, then fleeing scene

Investigators have tracked down a driver accused in a November fatal hit-and-run accident that left a 70-year-old Kennedale man dead in a Fort Worth parking lot.

Pedro Gonzalez, 31, of Fort Worth was booked into the Fort Worth Jail over the weekend, according to jail records.

Gonzalez faces a charge of accident involving injury or death in the accident that killed David Thomas Henry on Nov. 20.

The Fort Worth man was booked into jail late Friday.

Fort Worth police responded to an automobile-pedestrian accident shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the 2700 block of Northeast 28th Street.

A witness told police that a car cut in front of them and turned into the parking lot.

Seconds later, the witness saw a man lying in the middle of the parking lot. That man was later identified as David Thomas Henry.

The suspect drove out of the parking lot and fled the scene, police said.

Henry was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report.

Through the investigation, police tracked down Gonzalez and arrested him late Friday.

Police did not release any details on how they tracked down the driver.