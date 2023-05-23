Driver accused of killing Charlotte bride on wedding night expresses remorse, frustration from jail

The alleged drunk driver accused of killing a Charlotte bride and injuring the groom hours after their wedding has expressed remorse and frustration in newly released phone calls from jail that were obtained by the Charleston Post and Courier.

Sam Miller (Hutchinson), 34, was killed after the low-speed vehicle (LSV) she, newlywed Aric Hutchinson and two family members were driving in was rear-ended by alleged drunk driver Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, of James Island.

In a call two days after the crash in April, Komoroski expressed her disbelief to her parents.

“I just can’t believe this happened to me,” she said. “Why me? I’m going to be for years and years and years.”

In another call, Komoroski said what happened was a freak accident.

“It was just like a freak accident, obviously; I didn’t mean it to happen,” she said.

While in tears, Komoroski expressed her regrets over the calls that were obtained through a public record request by the Post and Courier.

“I just pray and hope that the judge understands how regretful and remorseful I am and that I’m not a bad person and that I’ll never do anything bad again,” she says.

When Komoroski’s blood was drawn later in police custody, it showed a blood alcohol content of 0.261, according to a toxicology report. She was denied bond and is still in jail.

