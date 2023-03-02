Driver accused of killing Hoover teen back in Fresno jail. Defendant violated agreement

The defendant facing a murder charge after fatally striking a 15-year-old pedestrian with a car was remanded back into custody Thursday after violating terms of the pre-trial release, according to a spokesperson for prosecutors.

Lisa Spoors bailed out of Fresno County Jail in January, but was put back into custody as the defendant was to appear in person in Fresno County Superior Court on Thursday, according to Taylor Long, a spokesperson for the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

It was not immediately clear what Spoors is accused of doing, Long said, because Judge Gabriel Brickey did not elaborate on what the violation was. Spoors will be held without bail.

The hearing was continued to March 15.

Police said Spoors was driving under the influence of a prescription drug on Oct. 4 and struck Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. as he was crossing the road in front of Hoover High School at First and Barstow avenues.

Spoors bailed out of jail on Jan. 19 after the judge reduced the defendant’s bail amount from $1.5 million to $150,000.

Spoors attorney has argued his client, who has pleaded not guilty, was improperly charged.

The 39-year-old Spoors is facing charges of murder, driving under the influence of a drug while causing injury and hit-and-run resulting in permanent injury or death.

Spoors is accused of fleeing the scene and returning about 20 minutes later. Spoors was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on Dec. 27.

Spoors is charged with murder as a result of having a prior conviction in Fresno County for driving under the influence in 2008.

During the sentencing hearing in 2008, Spoors was advised by the court that driving under the influence was dangerous to human life and that a person could be charged with murder if they did so and someone was killed as a result.

If convicted on all charges, Spoors faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

The high school sophomore’s mother, family and friends have spoken out multiple times since his death, calling for justice for the young man. They have also accused school officials of falling short of their duties to protect him and other students.