Driver accused of killing mom, daughter in pursuit crash to stand trial

SAN DIEGO — The man accused of leading a Fish and Wildlife Warden on a short pursuit before rolling down an embankment and crashing into two vehicles on Interstate 15 in April was ordered to stand trial.

Erick Arambula, who was 23 years old at the time of the crash, is accused of running a red light, leading a Fish and Wildlife Warden on a short pursuit, where Arambula is accused of driving in speeds of 105.6 mph, swerving in and out of the lanes on Old Highway 395 in Fallbrook, and then driving the wrong way, going through a chain-link fence, down an embankment and landing on the southbound lanes of the 15 freeway where he crashed into two cars.

One of the vehicles he crashed into was a white Tesla, which recorded the crash. The occupants in that vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injures. The other vehicle Arambula hit was driven by 29-year-old Courteney Taylor. She and her daughter Amaya were driving back to their home in San Marcos after spending a day together in the sunshine in Temecula.

One of the officers who took the witness stand became emotional, recalling the time that he tried to save 4-year-old Amaya’s life.

“I and off-duty lieutenant from San Diego Sheriffs assisted in extricating the juvenile and performed life saving measures,” CHP Officer Alexander Smith said through tears.

“Based on the evidence presented in this case and again it is not a close call, it appears in this court there is probable cause to believe the offenses charged in counts 1-7 have been committed,” Judge Blaine Bowman ruled in a Vista courtroom Wednesday afternoon after an hours-long preliminary hearing.

“He killed a 4-year-old little girl just weeks after her birthday,” Judge Blaine Bowman said in court ahead of his ruling that Arambula would stand trial. “This was just a tragic, tragic loss of life that could have been avoided and he was in fact evading the police at the time that he ran into these innocent victims.”

“Two days before they were killed and Amaya picked this flower for her mom,” the victim’s family said through tears, talking about some of the photos they had printed on their shirts in remembrance of the two victims.

“It’s obviously a very heartbreaking case for them and they would obviously wish to not be in this situation at all, but they want to make sure there is justice for their family members,” Deputy District Attorney David Uyar said.

During Wednesday’s preliminary hearing several authorities testified, including the Fish and Wildlife Officer that said under oath he saw Arambula run a red light, and then turned on his lights for approximately 20 seconds, and then his sirens for about five seconds in an attempt to pull over Arambula. He testified that after Arambula began evading him and speeding, and he disengaged.

“My speedometer I looked down and saw that I was going 80 mph, and once I saw that I was going 80 mph, I disengaged,” he testified.

Authorities determined that Arambula was driving 105.6 miles per hour when he went off the road, crashed into the fence and down the embankment.

After the crash, authorities determined Arambula was driving under the influence.

“I performed the opinion that he was under the influence of both central nervous system stimulant and cannabis,” CHP Officer Hunter Gerber, who also serves as the department’s PIO, testified under oath.

“He wasn’t responsive to any questions, I did advise him that I was going to have him submit and he appeared to deliberately close his lips when I brought the device close to his mouth,” CHP Officer Alexander Smith said. “There were several pieces of mail with his name on it and there were some diaries written by him that talked about drug use.”

Arambula is being held without bail. He has an information arraignment scheduled for Jan. 31 because the prosecutors are filing amended, more severe charges against him after testimony during the preliminary hearing.

The change identified in court, prior to the amended complaint, discussed one of the victims in the crash suffered greater injury than once identified, and one of the charges would be changed to add “great bodily injury.”

The victim was one of the passengers in the white Tesla, who suffered a shoulder injury, among other things, and was still in pain.

A trial date for Arambula has not yet been set. He is being held behind bars with no option for bail.

