Driver accused of plowing into 2 construction workers near I-75 arrested, police say

Marietta police have arrested a Dallas, Georgia man in a hit-and-run that seriously injured two construction workers.

Marietta police said around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, officers received reports of a person hit on Roswell Road under the I-75 overpass.

Police said construction workers Jimmy Varraza, 38, and Oscar Aguilar, 28, both of Atlanta, were out of their car setting up a directional traffic board for a lane closure when a gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta hit the message board and the construction workers.

Police said the driver stopped at the scene and ran on foot before first responders arrived.

Both Varraza and Aguilar were taken to Grady Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Marietta police announced Wednesday morning that Malik Branch, 23, of Dallas, was taken into custody Tuesday night in connection to the incident.

He has been charged with serious injury by vehicle, hit and run, DUI less safe, failure to maintain lane, suspended license, suspended registration, no insurance, no seatbelt and improper Equipment.

Aguilar has been released from the hospital. Varraza remains in critical condition.

